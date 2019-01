To the editor:

I am not Mexican. The only walls I want to pay for are at my house. I do not want to pay for a wall at the southern border of this country. There are numerous ways to provide better security than a static wall. If you are in the minority of voters who voted for Donald Trump for president, please sign any income tax refund you are due (although they might be a little late due to the partial government shutdown) over to the government if you want a wall built.