The new year has begun but sadly, nothing much is new. In fact, many things are only worse than they were.

The government is still partially shut down. The 800,000 employees who are “furloughed” or required to work without pay are worrying more each day. How will some pay rent or house payments? How can they buy groceries or pay for medications and other necessities? And the looming question – how can the president ignore their hardship?

Parks and monuments are overflowing with trash and the bathrooms are so bad, some people are using bushes and other natural features. Damage is occurring. Some people have died as a result of no employees to stop folks from doing foolish things.

Diplomats have their hands tied because the State Department has not been funded. They continue to work with no pay but cannot incur any expenses for meetings or anything else.Many government operations are at a halt.

Businesses in areas with a high percentage of furloughed federal workers are feeling the pinch. Luckily, the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration already had budgets in place. Our community is fortunate not to be experiencing these hardships.

To what can we look for the cause of all this – a wall and a president who will not compromise until funding for that wall is approved.

If the wall along our southern border made sense, perhaps there would be less opposition. But it does not make any sense.

The idea of a wall brings to mind historic walls, some to keep people in and some to keep people out. First and foremost is the Berlin Wall. People were shot trying to get beyond that wall to freedom. Anyone my age remembers the films of people being shot. Some, however, did go under or over or through that wall. No wall is totally impenetrable. The Berlin Wall, however, will always symbolize repression, violence and totalitarian government. The symbolism of such a wall is not lost on many Americans.

The president wants a $5 billion allocation for his wall. MIT engineers estimate that a wall on the border would cost more than $30 billion just to build. In order to be effective, a militarized zone would need to be maintained on the American side, costing billions more over the years. What would those assigned to those zones do if someone got over the wall? Imagine seeing that along with the rest of the world on the evening news.

The terrain at many parts of the border precludes a wall. There are mountains and rivers that would make the erection of a wall nearly impossible.

Wildlife, which knows no borders, would be unable to reach habitats on the other side of such a wall. Even Mexican workers who come into the United States to help with the harvest of fruits and vegetables will be hampered from returning to Mexico after the harvest as they do now. Farmers rely on these workers, as do we when purchasing fruit and vegetables.

Efforts to prevent drugs from coming into the U.S. by building a wall are misguided. Authorities report that most illegal drugs come into our country in vehicles, ships, boats and planes. Drugs enter in large quantities far beyond the capacity of a pocket or backpack. Illegal aliens actually have a lower crime rate than average Americans.

Most Americans agree that additional efforts are needed on the border. These include more U.S. Border Patrol agents, drones and fences. I would hope for more assistance in processing requests for asylum, housing for those filing applications, a return of all children currently in custody and never separating children from their families again.

Trump has threatened to declare an emergency on our southern border and build the wall without Congressional approval. That type of action sounds like that of a monarch or dictator. Has our president forgotten that he is a servant of the people?

We must have compromise on the border issue. And perhaps, more importantly, some common sense about how we deal with this issue.

Jane Gies is a Leavenworth Times columnist.