Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was Wednesday. I hope everyone reached out to our local police and sheriff deputies to thank them for the job they do in our communities each and every day.

Police Chief Pat Kitchens and Sheriff Andy Dedeke and the men and women under their command deserve our respect and gratitude. I can’t think of another time in our nation’s history when an already thankless job is even more thankless due to the environment of unrest we are witnessing today.

What’s the big deal you may ask? Heck, police officers just ride around all day hassling people, you may say. Heck, I could do that, you might remark.

OK, so let’s play out a scenario. Read the following scenario and imagine you are the police officer or sheriff deputy.

It’s just after 2 a.m. and you are on patrol alone in your police car. You are fully uniformed, have your radio, weapon, badge – everything you need to do the job. You’ve been on the job a couple of years, married to your sweetheart and have a new baby at home. Cute little thing, just 6 months old. You love her so much.

Your partners on the shift consist of the sergeant who is at the station and four other officers. Two officers are tied up with an arrest on the north end of town, another officer is on a radio call for a domestic dispute and Jim, your best buddy, is patrolling the north end town.

You are patrolling on the south side of town and traveling westbound on Eisenhower Road approaching 20th Street. Suddenly, a dark, older model four-door Chevy fails to stop at the stop sign at 20th Street, makes a right turn and quickly accelerates.

You speed up and follow behind the vehicle as you request a warrant check from dispatch. It’s dark out there and there’s not a lot of homes, businesses or motorists. There is not a lot a people as a matter a fact – just you, your radio and the people in this dark Chevy.

Your headlights illuminate the interior of the suspect vehicle just enough that you can see there are two occupants inside and they’re moving around a lot. What are they doing?

Suddenly, something is thrown out of the passenger window. Now you know you need to make the stop with or without a return from dispatch.

You reach down and activate your emergency lights and unbuckle your seat belt in anticipation of the pending traffic stop.

The car abruptly pulls to the side of the road. You call in your location to dispatch.

Dang, it’s dark out here, you say to yourself.

You open your car door and the cold winter wind hits your face. It distracts you for a second. You turn on your flashlight as you slowly approach the driver’s side of the car. Adrenaline starts to flow into your blood stream. Tension builds in every fiber of your being.

As you approach the vehicle, there is more movement in the car which seems abnormal to you. What are they doing in there? Who are these two people? Why did they run the stop sign and accelerate so quickly? Are they drunk since it is just after the bars shut down for the night? Is it dope? Do they have any weapons?

You don’t know the answers to any of these questions. It is your job to find out and find out all by yourself.

You near the driver’s side door and a man, about 35 years old, with a heavy jacket and scruffy beard is identified as the driver. A woman, who appears to be under the influence of drugs, is moving about nervously in the front passenger seat.

What did she throw out? Probably dope, you deduce from your experience and observations, but you really don’t know.

“License and registration, sir,” you say as you hover your hand over your sidearm and try to keep everyone’s movements in sight.

“Dispatch, 351, there is an outstanding warrant ...” blasts the radio.

Something just isn’t right as the driver makes a sudden move toward the armrest area.

You see your pretty little daughter’s face in your mind’s eye just before the flash.

Each and every shift, each and every day, the dark unknown is dealt with by our police officers. They deal with both the good and the bad. They deal with the dark and ugly side of humanity while not knowing if this is their last shift and the last time they will see their loved ones.

They do it for service and sacrifice. They do it to keep total strangers – you and me – in their communities safe. They do it because law enforcement is a honorable profession.

Viper One Six – Out.

