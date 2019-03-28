Kansas State University has collected an array of excellent resources on flooding due to the floods occurring too close to home. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) shares that their Floodplain Management Program works with flood insurance, training professionals and creating new flood maps, all geared toward property protection and insurance. When it comes to any emergency planning, there is nothing more important than preserving lives.

Not all floods are the same – some happen quickly, known as a flash flood, while others occur slowly over several days. Travel safely and stay at higher elevation if you are at risk of flooding due to your location.

Parts of the country have had boil water advisories. Drinking water is typically safe. However, when flooding occurs, water can become contaminated, meaning particles could be present containing bacteria. Diseases that spread through water remain an issue when proper sanitary conditions cannot be maintained. The KDA states that when a boil advisory is issued, the following precautions should be taken:

- Boil water vigorously for one minute before using it. Boiling it longer than three minutes may adversely affect water quality and taste.

- Use only bottled or boiled water for drinking and all other food preparation.

- For a prolonged boil water advisory, use only approved potable water source.

- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from an automatic ice maker.

- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

- Stop using fountain pop machines connected to a contaminated public water supply.

Most public locations should notify customers of these risks and shut down water fountains or soda fountains, but be cautious if an advisory is issued.

If you are looking for a more complete look at flooding resources, visit www.ksre.ksu.edu/foodsafety/topics/disaster.html or contact the K-State Research and Extension – Leavenworth County office at 613 Holiday Plaza in Lansing, call at 913-364-5700 or email Chelsi Myer at chelsim@ksu.edu

Chelsi Myer is a family and consumer sciences agent at K-State Research and Extension – Leavenworth County.