The body definitely went over the hill before I even hit 50. Funny how I swore off doing those “old people” things until I was doing them and didn’t even realize it.

For example, I spotted a pair of geese at the pond today and couldn’t have been more excited they chose our bucket to have their babies. I’ve gone to the window at least a dozen times today to check on them. What could be more exciting?

Spring is here and I’m geared up for the season. Winter was long and I’m itching to get outside and play in the dirt. I know it’s way too early to plant anything and the few plants I’ve been trying to baby along are going to call it quits if I don’t get them in the ground soon. The winter almost did me in with so much snow. I started buying plants way too soon, but every time I passed them in the store I felt as though they were a sign spring really would come – eventually. I’ve officially become the old lady roaming around the plant store longer than necessary.

Although I haven’t seen many robins yet, the cardinals and blue jays are still enjoying birdseed from the feeder. During the winter months, they managed to go through pounds of food in a single day. I’m not sure if I was just imagining it, but by the time the snow melted, most of them looked overweight.

Although mowing takes a big chunk out of my day, I can’t wait for it to begin. My therapy sessions on the mower are long overdue. I asked to take the mower out last weekend when we had spring temperatures just to mulch the leaves, but it was a no-go. He’s as obsessed with greasing and oiling the mower as I am with using it. One of my downfalls is being patient when I’ve got my eye on the prize. He knows me well as I’ve torn up the grass too many times by mowing dormant, soggy grounds.

I have a new plan of attack for the moles this season. I’m determined to lead them to someone else’s acreage. I know that’s not being very neighborly but I’m over the dirt mounds they cause. They seem impossible to get rid of, but even if I have to set up camp by their runs and mounds, I’m either going to catch them in a trap or gas them out.

It’s these kind of thoughts which bring me back to reality. I’m truly over the hill. My concerns have revolved from how to be fashionable and trendy to birds, moles and the weather forecast.

Just to be clear, I do love being over the hill.

