Though now April, the March Madness full-court press mantra that Medicaid expansion is political courage continues. Last week’s Times’ column, Insight Kansas, again floated that concept, trying to convince so-called Resistance Republicans to break ranks with their party, platform and conservative-leaning principles to join brave (and popular) politicians in passing Medicaid expansion. Recounting unrelated political claims, the columnist surely realizes that many, if not most, politicians don’t bravely stand on principle or facts but bend where the political winds, media popularity and rich special interests push them. Politicians seek to be liked (so they can be elected/reelected) and most have no hesitation on spending or redistributing other people’s money – namely taxpayer dollars.

Last week’s gut-and-go “hero,” Democrat Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, is a good example. Just how courageous was it for her to gut the nurse practitioner full authority bill to push for what her non-legislator career and special interest groups (big hospitals), fellow Democrat legislators and governor all want: Medicaid expansion dollars? For her, it was likely at least a convenient “three-fer,” undercutting NPs while pushing to enrich hospitals and administrators and gaining acclaim from fellow Dems and the media.

As bad, if not worse, is the continuing Democrat/media practice of conflating terminology. The Insight Kansas columnist freely mixed terms like health insurance, health care and access to health care, giving the impression they are all the same thing. They are quite distinct aspects of a complex problem. It distracts from the unmentioned and primary issue: Who is really paying for health care and access? Taxpayers, look in the mirror.

The columnist somewhat disparagingly states that 90% of people have health insurance, including those already in economic safety nets like kids, seniors, the disabled and the poorest Kansans – like that is somehow a bad thing. Nationally, stats from 2016 show that employers and privately-bought insurance now provide just 36% of the coverage with the rest (55%) covered by taxpayer-paid insurance programs. Why should taxpayers subsidize the 10% of the population that either can’t, or choose not to, pay health care bills though they are able-bodied and above the poverty level?

Even more taxpayer-paid health care is not the direction America should be heading but expansion accelerates the trend to government controlled single-payer monopolization even faster. It moves Kansans away from the conservative approach that emphasizes individual freedom/choice/control as well as the competition and efficiency engendered by market-based systems Americans used to rely on.

If those seeking expansion truly want to help solve the problem rather than further expand government and control, they can do so the way Americans have traditionally helped fellow Americans – voluntarily and charitably. Local direct primary care clinics like Leavenworth’s Synergy Healthcare, area hospitals like St. Luke’s Cushing and Saint John, or indigent clinics like St. Vincent all have needs or unpaid accounts/bills that patients could not or chose not to pay. Nothing is stopping charitably-minded individuals from supporting them or directly helping individuals in need or donating directly to churches/medical charities to help cover people’s unpaid health care bills. But that takes personal courage, conviction and involvement rather than misplacing one’s faith in swayable politicians, especially those cowardly ones espousing platitudes while seeking ways to expand government, its bureaucracy and its control by increasing your taxes and redistributing them.

Greg Beck is a Leavenworth Times columnist.