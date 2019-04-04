Prioritize potholes over weir fix

The recent editorial regarding what a wonderful addition to the city and county for only $4 million-plus for the local weir project is another example of a large expenditure for a small number of whitewater users.

It would seem to be a better use of these taxpayer dollars to have smooth pothole-free roads for someone visiting or possibly moving to the city. When the $4 million-plus is divided by the number of users compared to the number of users who live here and pay taxes, the cost benefit ratio would suggest: Fill the potholes first.

Pete Petersen, Topeka