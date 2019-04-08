Mr. Stinky Feet put on a free children’s concert on Fort Leavenworth on Saturday. Jim Cosgrove, otherwise known as Mr. Stinky Feet, has been doing this concert for several years to celebrate military children and to honor the sacrifices of military families. April is the official Month of the Military Child.

Mr. Stinky Feet has been entertaining children for more than 20 years. He started by making up songs for his nieces and nephews at family functions. Then a friend who worked at Barnes & Noble asked if he would play some of his songs at their story time hour for children and he was a hit. Now, years later, Cosgrove and his band have performed for children and families across the United States and parts of Europe. He has even performed at the White House twice as part of the annual Easter Egg Roll. Last year, he put out his ninth children’s album, “Toe Jams, Mr. Stinky Feet’s Greatest Hits.” His YouTube channel has logged more than 2.2 million views.

Mr. Stinky Feet’s performances are high-energy fun and fully interactive. He brings extra instruments for kids to play and invites both children and parents on stage for impromptu jams.

“Music is a part of being human. It’s part of our nature, our fabric, our being and every person on the planet has rhythm. It starts with our heartbeats and travels everywhere with us,” he said. Cosgrove’s music encourages kids to identify and take pride in their personal rhythms and to express them in their everyday activities while respecting the rhythms of others. His songs communicate messages of respect, self-discipline and healthy choices.

Jim’s philosophy is that the kids are the stars of the show, not him.

For more information about Mr. Stinky Feet, go to www.jimcosgrove.com

Mike Nickels writes about music in the Leavenworth area. To contact him, send email to mnickells@leavenworthtimes.com