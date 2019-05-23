To the editor:

Now that the Mueller train pulled into the station empty, Democrats look more and more foolish, delusional and desperate beating that dead horse. But I believe the investigation results we will see in the future will provide clear evidence of crimes and possibly treason by Democrats.

For the first time in our history, it appears an outgoing administration put in place a plan, and malicious operatives, to spy on, attack, undermine and sabotage the following administration. It appears that people placed high in the FBI, DOJ and other intelligence agencies acted in a thoroughly corrupt and criminal manner. Those agencies were weaponized against an incoming president. There appears to have been a coup attempt against a duly elected president.

It's known that the Trump campaign was spied on, both during the campaign and after. It's also a known fact that fraudulent FISA warrants were obtained to run the Russia collusion investigation. A phony dossier, paid for by Democrats, was used to obtain the warrants, and the people who obtained the warrants knew the information used to get those warrants was false when they applied for them. The FISA court was the victim of intentional fraud.

These corrupt acts must be fully investigated and the guilty must be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.

The reputations of the FBI, DOJ and other intelligence agencies, once among the most trusted agencies of our government, have been severely sullied by corrupt people at the top of those organizations. Prosecutions of the corrupt members of those agencies is a totally necessary first step toward restoring the reputations of those agencies.

It appears the necessary investigations are gearing up. I think the results of those investigations will shock and sicken the American people. This is by far the most serious and severe political scandal in our country’s history.