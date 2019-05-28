To the editor:

The notion that putting surveillance on a presidential campaign is mind boggling. It makes Watergate pale in contrast.

Before the Mueller investigation, there were three others that reported no evidence of collusion or conspiracy. Mueller knew he’d find nothing up front, but was running a propaganda effort against Trump to be used by Democrats and its media pals. And it cost us more than $30 million.

The FISA warrant to spy on Trump and his campaign was obtained fraudulently, and that is a big deal indeed. Never before has an opposing administration spied on a candidate or president-elect in this manner, using federal intelligence agencies to do the dirty work.

Those involved must be exposed and pay harsh penalties. The Mueller report was put in a safe area and the Democrat leadership was given access to it. Not one showed up to view the redacted parts. They had no interest.