Growing up I had a corner candy store within walking distance of my house. I’m pretty sure they also sold newspapers, cards and bric-a-brac, but all I remember are the shelves of candy that were organized by price.

I loved going to the candy store. It was never a planned event or for any special reason. It really was the whim of my parents. Perhaps it was a nice day, or someone was merely in the mood for a Tootsie Roll but all I know is as soon as I walked in the store and heard the bell ring, I was in another world, deciding what I would spend my allowance on.

So when I went to the Popcorn Pitstop, 1116 N. Broadway St., off of Metropolitan in Leavenworth, I wasn’t expecting a flood of nostalgia, but there it was. I too decided to stop there on a whim with my son. I had noticed the billboard and knew they had been open and was excited to check them out. When we walked in, the brightly painted walls and displays full of candy caused my son to literally embody the saying “like a kid in a candy store.”

I kept hearing, “Mommy, look at this!” “Oh man, I want to get this, can I?” “Wow, wow, wow!” and “Holy, moly! Look at that huge jawbreaker!” It was fun seeing him excited over (what he proclaimed is) Leavenworth’s only proper candy store. I’ll admit I was also a little in a daze as I noticed candy from my past. Wax lips, candy cigarettes, taffy in a myriad of flavors, Astropops, Pez and so much more. You really have to take your time in the store to examine each shelf and corner. They have managed to tuck so much into their space.

Intermingled with the candy from my youth are more current candies. There is an array of Gummi products from Germany, an entire shelf devoted to “Harry Potter” themed candies (barf-flavored jelly beans anyone?) and even an entire platter of Gummi sushi.

There is also an entire wall of old-fashioned and “new-fashioned” sodas in a rainbow of colors and flavors. Smack-dab in the middle of the store is what I will call a carousel of sugar, where you can make sugar art in a tube. They are essentially a multi-flavored jumbo Pixie Stix. If they don’t have something, or you can’t find it, just ask. They more than likely have it or perhaps will order it. They also frequently update their Facebook page with their newest items. For instance, they recently got a variety of sugar-free items and Chupa Chups lollipops. Candy, candy, candy but the name of the store is Popcorn Pitstop.

Yep, the one thing missing during my visit was the popcorn.

When I spoke with one of the owners, he said they had to wait for their final inspection to pass before they could make their popcorn onsite, and guess what!? They just got inspected this weekend and passed, so this Wednesday they will open at 10 a.m. with their first batch of popcorn. (They will be closed Tuesday as they make batches of popcorn to showcase). The popcorn will come in a multitude of flavors and colors. I can’t wait to try it. I will certainly report back.

As someone who loves supporting our local stores, I highly recommend going into the Popcorn Pitstop. Whether it is an impulsive trip or you plan it to purchase thematic popcorn for your next event (I’m picturing a lot of blue and white for local high school graduation parties next year). They are a great store with so many wonderful choices.

Lisa Sweet writes about food for the Leavenworth Times. Contact her at foodfreaklvtimes@gmail.com