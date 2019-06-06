From the author who brought us “The Mermaid” and “Alice” comes a wonderful re-imagining of Little Red Riding Hood.

Christian Henry’s forthcoming book “The Girl in Red” follows Red, a girl in her early 20s, through a post-apocalyptic landscape on her way to her grandmother’s house.

Henry’s take on Red is both fresh and in line with the fairy tale tradition. Exploring the potential dangers in our modern world, it is griping and difficult to put down. Each chapter entices you to stay close to Red and fight alongside this clever and independent woman.

It’s a book to launch us into summer. It is an engaging read.

“The Girl in Red” is set for release June 18.

Jessey Nickells reviews books for the Leavenworth Times.