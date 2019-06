To the editor:

I love the new puzzle game feature in the Leavenworth Times. You know, the one called “Can You Find Pat Proctor?” I found him four times this week. Could I suggest that you increase the difficulty by varying the location? He was on page 2 every time. Airbrushing him into featured photos might work, like the D-Day landings on page 6 in Thursday’s paper, but that is probably a little over the top. Just stick with the reader submitted freebies. He sure gets around doesn’t he?