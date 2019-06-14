To the editor:

It seems Allen Boyce, Bruce Wiley and, I’m sure, others have a problem with who submits photos to the Times. More specifically, a certain person’s visage seems to have a deleterious effect on their common sense and self-awareness. First of all, there has always been more than one person in these pictures of Pat Proctor. I wonder if they have even considered who submitted the photos, and the possibility it may have been a person other than Proctor? No, I don't think so.

It almost seems like a coordinated, albeit poor, attempt to demean and belittle a person of whom they have little to no actual knowledge. What are their motivations? Jealousy? Hatred? Derangement? I seem to see a lot of these same reader-submitted photos of a few other people, over and over, yet he is being singled out.

I wonder if they know that Proctor “blew into town” about 15 or so years ago? I wonder if they know his wife started, with his support, one of the best and most successful restaurants in Leavenworth? I wonder if they know that, despite being sent around the world on various deployments since blowing into town, he and his family have always called Leavenworth home? I wonder if they know that well more than 200 people came to his retirement ceremony? I wonder if they have read any of his published works or attended any of his talks. A little tip: you do not earn a Ph.D. in anything, especially history, by presenting biased works.

I’ve had the honor and privilege to work with Proctor a number of times over the last 15 years, and I can tell you that he is honorable, steadfast, loyal and caring, in addition to being an extremely smart and hardworking individual, and I’m honored to call him a friend. He has always cared about others, no matter their race, creed, nationality, sexuality or religion. That’s what serving as a military officer does. It teaches you to care about others.

I’m not quite sure what has spawned these attacks, unless some folks are afraid that Proctor’s retirement from the military may leave him free to pursue a continued interest in serving others and his chosen home. In my opinion, if that were, in fact, what the future holds for Proctor, these folks should, indeed, be afraid. I know of few people who reside in Leavenworth County who are more qualified or who have a more servant's heart, and I would stand for him in any capacity as a representative of its population. Perhaps the people behind this attack on Proctor showed their hand, and their vivid penchant for smears, a tad too early. Or maybe some people are just so bereft of acknowledgement in their lives that they feel the need to lash out at someone for being in a couple pictures in a local newspaper? Either way, someone should teach them how to submit their own pictures to the Times so as to better fulfill their need for attention.