To the editor:

The sad history of the Democratic Party’s racism and push for socialism in our country indicates that decades of generations have not been taught the American founding fathers’ blueprint for individual freedom and liberty.

American heroes fought in World War II against Hitler’s spread of Nazism (National Socialism). We cannot let our losses stand for nothing.

Author and 30-year political researcher Trevor Loudon lists four allied groups taking over the Democrats. Communist Party USA (CPUSA), Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS) and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) are loyal to Beijing, while the fourth and America’s largest Marxist organization – the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) – is connected to European and Latin American communist and socialist parties. Significant financial backing is from unions, foundations, government and some churches. Get informed by researching them online.

Loudon documents CPUSA policies inside the Democratic Party. The Green New Deal is an example. A 1991 split in CPUSA founded the Committees of Correspondence (CoC). It campaigned for Democratic Senate candidates Dickie Durbin and Chuckie Schumer. Barack Obama worked closely with CCDS while serving in the U.S. Senate.

FRSO is heavily involved in racial politics, the main force behind Black Lives Matter, and is generously funded by Soros Open Society Foundation and other leftist nonprofits.

A May 23, 2018, “Left Inside/Outside Project” webinar featured CPUSA, DSA and FRSO leaders discussing “building power inside and outside the Democratic Party” and collaborated with left and progressive activists to “promote unity and coalition building in the electoral arena …” Including the Democratic Party was key. The statement proposed a “diversified strategy of running leftist candidates inside the Democratic Party, working to defeat moderates and coordinating with outside socialist forces.”

Socialism fails wherever it is tried. Do you want economic devastation like Venezuela or do you want to have economic freedom like America was founded? Let’s work to restore our constitutional republic.