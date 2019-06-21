To the editor:

My husband and I would like to thank our daughter, Christina Sanders, her husband, Brian, and their daughters, Angela, Dana and Breanne, for the wonderful 50th wedding anniversary party they gave us. The Riverfront Community Center was beautifully decorated for the occasion. The food was delicious and the music brought back so many old memories. Thank you guys for showing us so much love. Also, we would like to send a big thank you to all the guests that were able to attend this celebration. What great friends and family we have. You are so appreciated.