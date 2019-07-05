Supreme Court fiddled when it could have fixed

The Warren Court could have done nothing about "separate but equal" when hearing Brown v. Board of Education. There was already a ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson. Instead, it reversed a charade the South had created.

Similarly, the Roberts' Court could have ruled on a fundamentally proportion-skewing, non-representative method of electing representatives. Instead, it decided to fiddle while American democracy burns. Outrageous.

Sure, we can fight it state by state and, sure, the writers of the Constitution wrote many things into the Constitution to bring slave-holding and/or states with small populations into the union from the Articles of Confederation, but the bases of those compromises were not justice or decency. Many of those compromises have been replaced by amendments. SCOTUS decided to fiddle ... again.

Chris Roesel, Roeland Park