My immigrant family

Like all U.S. persons, except Native Americans, I am a descendent of immigrants; mine were Irish, Scotch and English.

These Irish, Scotch and English immigrants were farmers, railroad workers and carpenters; no blue bloods here.

What did they want? What does everyone want? It’s obvious my ancestors wanted housing, food, clothing and work to afford these things. Their demand for housing, food and clothing created work and jobs for others, the work and services my family performed added to the national product. In short, they were good for the economy.

My immigrant family paid taxes from day one, their children have served in the armed forces. My immigrant family is common. I believe the U.S. is a unique country descended almost entirely of immigrants and better for it.

Chuck Crawford, Wilson