President stands for himself only

Admittedly, I was one of the people in school who made the upper half of the class possible, so sometime I need people to explain things to me. I was listening to that guy in the White House on the news saying he had been talking to the Democrats, Republicans and the NRA about gun control.

I am curious to know when the NRA became a branch of our government. Did he consult Moms Demand Action or the parents and loved ones of those lost to gun violence? If you know any answers to these questions, I would really like someone to tell me. The man obviously stands for nothing or no one other than himself. Where will it stop?

Joe Burton, Frankfort