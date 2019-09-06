Nuts have been touted as beneficial with healthy fats, protein and fiber. New research from the University of South Australia shows that they can also help adults have better mental function, improved thinking, reasoning and memory.

The study followed 4,822 Chinese adults 55-over from 1991 to 2006. They consumed 10 grams (two teaspoons) of nuts a day. They mostly ate peanuts. The results showed an improvement in cognitive function up to 60% compared to those who did not eat nuts. Peanuts have specific anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that can alleviate and reduce cognitive decline. In addition, nuts are known to be high in healthy fats, protein and fiber, with nutritional properties that can lower cholesterol.

As people age, many experience changes to conceptual reasoning, memory and processing speed. But a simple change in diet may be one of the keys to helping aging adults maintain a well-functioning mind, according to the research.

For more information on this topic, visit www.ift.org/IFTNEXT/nut-consumption-spurs-cognitive-health.aspx

Nuts are an easy, healthy addition to any diet, so indulge and enjoy.

