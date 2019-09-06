David Yoon releases his premier novel this month. “Frankly in Love” is the story of a high school senior navigating all the responsibilities of leaving home. Frank is studying for the ACT, applying for colleges and walking on eggshells in the hopeful midfield of love. If that were not enough, he is also trying to live up to his parents’ expectations.

Frank’s parents attended university in Korea and upon graduation they, and some school friends, moved to California. They all arrived, worked hard and most of them were successful in different ways. Remarkably, they all keep in touch, having monthly suppers which came to include their children as they started their families.

Though the kids rarely acknowledge each other outside of the gatherings, they bond over a shared struggle their classmates can’t understand – the expectation to be Korean first and American second, to somehow carry on traditions that don’t fit into the values of a California life.

The book flies by with relatable moments of crushes, school tests and the realization that academic success ultimately takes you away from everything you know and love. While that is plenty for a book, Yoon slices in details specific to Frank, larger obstacles and life lessons which cause Frank to grow and evolve swiftly in that organic yet tumultuous way of youth.

This is a coming of age novel perfect for the young readers in your life yet smart and surprising even for those of us who could fill a bookcase with our coming of age repertoire.

“Frankly in Love” is set for release Sept. 10.

Jessey Nickells reviews books for the Leavenworth Times.