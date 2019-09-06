I was in a store the other day and picked up a message mug that really spoke to me. It said, “Next week has been so exhausting.” Guys, I’m exhausted.

To be fair, I’ve been, shall we say, busy. I know, I know, everyone is busy, everyone has non-stop lives. I get it, I really do. I just don’t know how some parents do it without breaking a sweat. I’m a sweaty mess, a zombified, taxi driving mom toting the kids to all their school and post-school obligations.

I finally had to break the news to my kids that the new kitten we adopted was really just an abnormally large dust bunny that I had decided to name to distract everyone from how messy the house has become. I thought, “Maybe they won’t notice the Mount Everest of laundry piling and unmade beds. But lest you think I’m living in a pile of filth and should be on an episode of “Hoarders,” I do have some non-negotiables this time of year to try to remain somewhat on track with my day to day life. We clean the bathrooms, we eventually get the sheets and laundry done and most importantly I manage to get a hot meal on the table each night.

Mic drop. You heard me, I feed my family every night.

Who cares if the kids are eating with their hands and using their sleeves as napkins? Who cares if I don’t get to see them eat it because I’m too busy rocking in the fetal position about how I’m supposed to be at chess club, dance class and volleyball all at the same time? Who cares that my kitty, I mean dust bunny is attracting more friends? My kids get a nice hot meal and as a bonus I can use leftovers in their lunch boxes the next day.

Sure I should probably be training for a 5K, learning a foreign language or getting an advanced degree like other moms. But darn it, I’m in a very close relationship with my slow cooker and I owe it a lot. In fact, just this past week my slow cooker and I made stuffed cabbage, chili, matzo ball soup, Provencal pork chops, corned beef and seafood chowder. If I have to be up at 6 a.m. getting the kids out the door for school, I figure I may as well throw some stuff in that modern miracle and get it going.

Another plus side? My house smells great. It totally covers up the fact that I haven’t dusted for two weeks. Maybe not. Maybe instead of writing this I should start dusting.

So if you are like me and in a constant busy, non-stop fog, here are some other ways I try to get dinner on the table during these busy school daze, I mean, days.

I try to cook extra portions on Sundays to help with the rest of the meals of the week. If I roast a chicken, I always make soup the next day and use leftover meat for enchiladas or chicken salad during the week. And while I love my slow cooker, my pressure cooker is perfect on those nights where I totally spaced and forgot to take out the meat to defrost. Breakfast for dinner is always a quick and easy hit and my kids will probably give me a mug that says “World’s Best Mom” if I fed them ramen on a regular basis – and I have. Most people have Taco Tuesday. We have instituted Ramen Thursday. Not quite the same ring, but my kids are like Pavlov’s dog when the microwave beeps.

In my mind, as long as it is hot, made with love and I can squeeze out a lunch or two from the leftovers, I’m kicking this parenting thing in the butt. Now, what should I name this new dust bunny?

Lisa Sweet writes about food for the Leavenworth Times. Contact her at foodfreaklvtimes@gmail.com