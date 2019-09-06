To the editor:

It was with sadness and disappointment that I read Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital also closed their OB. A city and county the size of Leavenworth should be able to support a state-of-the-art birthing unit. I have heard there is a local obstetrician who is going to have an office in Leavenworth and deliver her patients at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. We also have an office of physicians who see patients locally and deliver them at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Both of those institutions are great, and Overland Park Regional even has a Level 3 NICU, but only a small percentage of women need that level of care. There will be women who will have an emergency and be at great risk and will deliver in ambulances, cars and emergency rooms due to the absence of a local birthing setting, hopefully with good outcomes. The trouble with pregnancy is that when complications happen, they tend to be critical. Staff in the local hospitals did their best and a lot of lives were saved. Everyone pulled together and did what needed to be done to save the moms and babies. But in this litigious society we live in, it has become too risky and too costly for smaller hospitals to provide the level of care needed only on rare occasion.

However, I do believe that Leavenworth should be able to support such a unit. Someone needs to realize that for the good of the community/county, there needs to be a birthing center staffed with physicians who are readily available to handle emergency situations, not living in distant locations where they are 30-60 minutes away. STAT means within minutes, not an hour.

This birthing place needs adequate staff to do a Cesarean section, a scrub nurse, anesthesiology, an obstetrician, an RN to care for the mother, an RN to care for the infant, another nurse or physician to assist the obstetrician and staff to continue to provide care for the other patients in the facility or who may walk in the door. Many just don’t seem to realize that an OB unit is an ER unit for pregnant women – you never know what will walk in the door.

In the meantime, I urge pregnant women to be very aware how far they must travel when in labor. Call an ambulance if there is any doubt about how soon they will deliver or if there is active bleeding. They are the best equipped to deliver you safely to the hospital and provide medical care en route to the hospital where you are to deliver.

I even have a suggestion for where to locate a birthing center. The old Cushing Medical Arts Building could be modified to be such a center. I believe if you build it, they will come. Pardon the pun on “Field of Dreams,” but I believe doctors and nurses would be delighted to work in a safer, state-of-the-art facility. Now the hardest part, funding. So sorry I can’t fund it, but a fundraising campaign could be undertaken. The pregnant women in the city and county deserve better.