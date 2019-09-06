To the editor:

How pretty were the women in the photos at the Suffrage Tea Luncheon in their period dresses of white and gold, lovely hats and jewels?

Just to be clear, the 19th amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, so the centennial celebration will be in August 2020.

This right for women to vote was pioneered by the Republican Party. Twelve Republican states had already given women full suffrage before the federal amendment was ratified. When the 19th amendment was submitted to the states for ratification, 26 of the 36 states that ratified it had Republican Legislatures. Of the nine states that voted against ratification, eight were Democratic.

The U.S. secretary of state certified the amendment on Aug. 26, 1920. On that date this year the Trump campaign, through the Women for Trump organization, celebrated the occasion in 13 states throughout the country. Maybe next August the Republicans in Kansas will celebrate their strong leadership in the suffrage movement.