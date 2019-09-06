To the editor:

This is a thank you to all the people that made the 47th annual Leavenworth Labor Day Tennis Tournament a big success. First off, thanks for the great support received from the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation led by Steve Grant, director, Tabor Medill, sports director, and especially Wendy Hall, who created the new online registration form for the tournament entry blank. More than 80% of the entries were made online this year. There were 139 entries in 17 different divisions of play.

Then thanks to Ret. Col. George Morton for being an all-around help and coach Ed Fenton, both who helped me make the draw for the tournament. Making the draw means who each player will play, when they will play and where the player will play their match. Again thanks to Lanterne Rouge of Kansas, Roger Harrison, for photographing matches and then putting the photos online. Larry Eubanks’ ES Printing and Embroidery Company, also did a wonderful job of printing the special championship towels which were given to players who made the finals in their divisions.

Many thanks to the workers who provided the food for the noon cookout for all players and guests. The players really enjoyed the hamburgers, hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans, potato chips and lemonade.

Also to my son, Steve Mathis, a thank you for directing the tennis matches played and providing assistance at the Leavenworth High School tennis courts.

Last but not least, a job well done from the great husband and wife team, John and Theresa Williams, who helped out in so many ways with operations at the David Brewer tennis courts. Thanks to all the many people who volunteered their time to provide great tennis matches and for many fans who came to watch.