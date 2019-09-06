“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

– John Adams, second president of the United States, Oct.11, 1798.

Adams’ other writings convey a strong sense of patriotism. Never will you hear Adams’ views from a Democrat politician. Are they mentioned in any K-12 class in Leavenworth County? Historical references that mix religion, politics and patriotism can result in an explosive concoction.

A recent WSJ/NBC poll found a dramatic shift in how Americans feel about patriotism and religion. The recent poll compared data from a 1998 poll. The 2019 poll found that patriotism fell from 70% who found it very important to 61%. The importance of religion fell from 62% to 48%.

The shift was most distinct in the 18-38 age group. In that group, only 42% described patriotism as very important and only 33% thought religion to be important.

Of those age 55-older, 80% said patriotism was “very important.” About 65% said religion was “very important.”

Why are patriotism and religion no longer deemed as “very important” by so many?

Without creating a doctrinal dissertation on those questions, there are two entities that I believe have created the distance between the older generation and the younger generation.

Those two entities – the education system and the family – comprise the overwhelming majority of the influencers on our youth simply based upon time spent.

The left has declared war on the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.

A Santa Barbara City College faculty member screamed at a professor who defended the Pledge of Allegiance.

A city council in Democrat Rep. Omar’s district dropped the Pledge of Allegiance “in order to create a more welcoming environment to a diverse community.”

In Alaska, an educator claimed that playing the national anthem came dangerously close to indoctrination.

A California (Democrat governor) high school banned the national anthem because some students found it “racially insensitive” and removing the anthem made the student body “more inclusive.” The issue is the anthem’s third verse. Have more than one in 10 million people ever sung that verse?

We see even high school students kneeling during the national anthem.

Parents should demand that teachers teach the values enshrined in the Pledge of Allegiance and anthem. Our history should be taught without bias or the latest trendy outrage. It should be examined using critical thinking that goes beyond the words on a bumper sticker.

Parents and teachers should explain why everyone should stand for the national anthem with their hands over their hearts. They should teach them the Pledge of Allegiance.

The left has long been at war with religion.

On Aug. 28, the Democratic National Committee passed a resolution to “embrace American nonbelievers.” The resolution denigrated religious Americans as “those most loudly claiming their morals, values, and patriotism … with misplaced claims of ‘religious liberty’” to justify certain policies.

Democrats seek to decree what is “religious liberty.”

Obama’s former faith adviser characterized the resolution as “politically stupid.” Nevertheless, it formalizes Obama’s contempt for Midwesterners who “cling to guns or religion.” Only ignorant hicks would revere the second amendment. Only delusional fools would have values based on a deep-seated faith.

The left attacks any vestige of religion – crosses, creches, red and white candy canes, bakers, photographers, adoption agencies, soup kitchen prayers, devout political appointees (despite the Constitution’s no religious test) using the words “thoughts and prayers.”

By Supreme Court decision, “In God we Trust” remains intact despite attacks from the left.

A July Gallup poll found that 22% of Democrats are proud to be Americans. Republicans came in at 76% being proud.

We’ve come a long way since John Adams.

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.