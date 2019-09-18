I have a secret.I like listening to people chew their food. But let me explain, I’m not some weirdo hanging out in the local restaurant listening to strangers slurp down soup or bite down into a quesadilla. Nor do I sit and happily listen to my family chow down each night. In fact, those instances give me quite the opposite emotion and a tad bit of ire.

In fact, there is a word for that, it’s misophonia. You may have heard of misophonia since there have been a number of articles circulating the past couple of months about this neurological condition that describes the unreasonable negative emotions that bubble up inside of a person when they hear another person chewing, breathing loudly or making any other repetitive sound. Some people can even experience feelings of rage or uncontrollable anger when someone is smacking their lips and making extremely loud crunching noises. I’m not that bad, but I have been known to icily stare down my husband during a particularly involved snack of salsa and chips.

I have to say, when I discovered misophonia I, like a lot of people on my Facebook feed, had the initial feeling of internal comfort, thinking “this describes me.” There is a reason I want to publicly freak out when I hear someone close to me eat their hamburger or take a big bite out of a panini. Honestly, I find loud eating repulsive and also a bit rude and I start feeling a little claustrophobic too. But, you must be thinking, this is completely opposite of what I said before about loving hearing people chew their food.

And I really do.

So let me clarify. I have always enjoyed a well placed noise – the sound of waves lapping on the beach, the pouring of a fizzy drink into a glass, the gentle tapping of the keyboard and the sound of someone taking a bite of a carrot. See, not so strange, right?

So imagine my surprise when my tech-savvy, post-millennial kiddos introduced me to the weirdest fad to date, ASMR on YouTube.

ASMR stands for Auto Sensory Meridian Response and is when you experience a low-grade euphoria when you hear a sound that you find pleasant. There are YouTube ASMR stars that basically sit in front of microphones and whisper for minutes on end, make tapping noises on various containers and even open up crinkly cellophane wrapped items while some sit in front of beautifully arranged platters of food of all different textures and without speaking, just eat and provide listeners with the sounds of their chewing.

I thought it sounded ridiculous and even gross. But these people have millions of followers. I won’t go into what that says about the state of our nation, but instead I’ll say that these YouTubers were onto something and I was intrigued.

So I jumped down the rabbit hole. I started watching various ASMR videos that weren’t food related at first, knowing then how irritated I became at hearing people eating noisily. I learned that I don’t like listening to whispering but I love videos where people play with slime and while I don’t like tapping on cups I do like beverages being poured into glasses. So given that I found some enjoyable sounds, surely there must be some eating sounds I could appreciate.

I scrolled through all the channels out there and found myriad of ASMR “chewing celebrities.” There are professional competitive eaters, grandmothers snacking on fruit, families recording their dinners and people who, every day, post videos of themselves eating inordinate amounts of food of every variety. Envision platters of sushi or pounds of hamburgers or bowls laden with spicy noodles. I felt lost and overwhelmed, how do you choose? So my kids told me about their favorites and who are the most popular. I started with a video by SAS-ASMR and her video “Popular Food on my Channel.” It had more than 11 million views.

Well, initially I was disgusted and was about to turn it off because who wants to see someone shove huge bites of food in their mouth and eat an entire fried chicken drumstick in two bites?

But then she ate fresh honeycomb. This could very well have been my turning point. It was truly enjoyable.

So I’ve watched more of these videos and over time I’ve realized that I enjoy hearing marshmallows being bitten and chewed, a weird vegetable called sea grapes is magical and fresh cucumbers slices are super crunchy sounding and send me into almost a nirvana-like state.

So I ask, can I really be considered strange if my favorite ASMR star amasses more than 500 million views and has more than seven million subscribers? Does it bother me that I’m helping pay for her summer home? Possibly, but hey, we only live once.

But if watching and listening to people eat isn’t your thing, there are complete channels devoted to cooking without anyone talking. It’s just videos of food bubbling, cooking, sizzling and crackling. My favorite is AlamanzanKitchen which has 2.73 million subscribers. It is an outdoor cooking show that shows incredibly complex dishes being prepared over a fire. It’s so relaxing.

So maybe it is a bit kooky, but check it out, you may be pleasantly surprised. Let me know what you think.

Lisa Sweet writes about food for the Leavenworth Times.