Does anyone else feel like we are racing down a speedway looking for an off ramp? Where is the peaceful life, the security of living in a country founded on the value of every human life, on justice and independence, on live and let live?

My father, grandfather and uncles were hunters. The only time I saw my father’s rifle was when he was preparing for a hunting trip. My grandfather, who farmed in central Texas, kept a rifle handy but I never saw it unless he was using it to protect his livestock or my grandmother’s chickens.

Mass murders when I was younger were rare and shocking. Today they are still shocking but no longer rare. We are told that if we all carry a weapon we will be safer but we seem to be in danger at movies, community festivals, churches, schools, everywhere we gather. The common public places in our country are no longer safe havens. There is no security in crowds. Our first responders and law enforcement are in constant jeopardy. I am not often a concert attendee but the carnage in Las Vegas could have as easily been at a Billy Graham revival gathering or a small town festival.

We are a loving people here in America. Our heritage is peace loving, hospitable, inclusive and just. However, there is a dark underbelly of hate and fear that seems to be gaining more and more power here.

I am not blaming guns, but there is a lot of difference between a rifle used to hunt and an assault rifle.

Something is happening in our culture that feeds the desire of some very sick people to strike out and murder as many innocent strangers as possible.

We do not need to fear people just because they are different from us. Differences are ubiquitous: ethnic, national, gender, racial, religious, socio-economic. I long for the time when we knew our neighbors, our community members. We no longer sit in the yard together while our children play outside. Our lives tend to be isolated into pretty homogeneous groups. Our communication has shrunk to social media “friends” without much face-to-face interaction. It’s a tragedy that we can actually choose the news coverage and commentary that agrees with our limited world view, hardening our divisions into tribes of social and political wonks.

The boundaries of our daily lives are very small and the walls around us are growing ever taller. Our differences are exaggerated and we’ve become angry or fearful of anyone who is not like us. It also makes it easy to blame others for any problems we encounter. We have political and sometimes even religious leaders who are reinforcing the divisions and the blame game. Think about how many “theys” we have now. They who belong to another political party, to another religious faith, to another race, to another generation, to another socio-economic group. They who are immigrants, homeless, poor, rich, etc. People are even hated for who they love.

The message is that those inside, the “we folks,” are acceptable and the “they-folks” are despicable and disposable. Even worse, there are those among us who arm themselves and try to kill as many of the despicables and disposables as they can, so we constantly see senseless carnage. Someone once said to me that the Holocaust could never happen in our country. The Holocaust began with Nazis referring to Jews as rats. Hutus involved in the Rwanda genocide called Tutsis cockroaches. Slave owners throughout history considered slaves subhuman animals.

In “Less Than Human,” David Livingstone Smith argues that it’s important to define and describe dehumanization because it’s what opens the door for cruelty and genocide. The current culture of picking and choosing our news and other information only from sources that already agree with us has the unfortunate side effect of raising the hate level. Prejudices become solidly reinforced and insulate us from having to think critically and admit that there may be several sides to every issue. As less and less truly balanced information is available, people’s prejudices and disdain for those who are different become so reinforced that even the idea that misconceptions are false and not objectively true becomes anathema. The awareness of how easily it is to live in a constant state of self-deception simply disappears.

I submit that it is time to address the cultural realities of our increasingly polarized and factionalized world. We cannot individually change the country or the world, but we can work on ourselves. If each of us could take one step daily to lower a barrier and see our own neighbors and community members more clearly, we could indeed make some significant progress toward true peace, justice and security right here in the First City of Kansas.

Marti Crow is a Leavenworth Times columnist.