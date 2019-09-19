To the editor:

When we look back on the success of Camp Leavenworth this weekend, and I’m sure that the event will be successful and enjoyable, we can thank the city of Leavenworth street crew, under the direction and supervision of Brian Bailey and David Somerla and staff.

The street crew spent the better part of the past two weeks repairing streets and sidewalks and trimming trees in the event area.

The area in and around Landing Park looks great and will be an outstanding event area.

Thanks for a great job.