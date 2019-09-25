To the editor:

Kudos to the people who came up with the idea of Camp Leavenworth and those who put it all together to make it the success it was.

The food, activities and music were great. The fireworks were icing on the cake.

I live in the Stove Loft Apartments so I had a ringside seat for all the activities. I was concerned if the music and crowd would be done by 10 p.m. But the music ended and the crowd dispersed quietly and quickly.

People were pleasant and did not leave trash everywhere. Great event and I hope it happens again.