To the editor:

Camp Leavenworth was wonderful. Enhancing this event was Leavenworth Bicycle Club’s Buffalo Bill Ride. Multiple distances were offered to riders from all over the four-state area. The weather did not stop the participants from enjoying this event. Anita Gonzalez organized a great event with the assistance of many club volunteers. The crew that handled the radio net and safety was extra special. Their coordination and cooperation were as professional as I have ever seen. The list of names and local stores is long so instead of leaving one of them out of this letter, I want to say thanks to all for supporting this event.