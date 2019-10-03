This Sunday marks the 32nd annual LIFE CHAIN held at more than 1,500 locations across the U.S. and Canada and 70 locations in Kansas. Held on the first Sunday in October, LIFE CHAIN invites churches in each city and town across North America to stand on a designated sidewalk and pray for our nation and an end to abortion. In Leavenworth it’s held on 4th Street from Limit Street to Marion Street (corner of CVS and Walgreens to the corner of the Price Chopper) from 2:30-3:30p.m.

First started by a small ministry named Please Let Me Live, LIFE CHAIN’s first aim is to minister to its own participants, to those who call Christ their Lord and hold pro-life messages that declare abortion a grave evil that defames the name and holiness of God. While it’s a silent, prayerful public witness – not a demonstration – it’s provides opportunity for prayerful self-analysis, repentance and serious commitment to helping end abortion in our nation. Idle chatter, frivolity or verbal/physical responses to motorists are strongly discouraged.

LIFE CHAIN is church-oriented and pastor-focused and an opportunity for them to teach their congregations about abortion and other issues and then lead them in prayer to change hearts and save lives and souls.

This is an especially important year for LIFE CHAIN in Kansas as many Protestant and Catholic churches throughout the state educate their congregations and organize them for petition signature drives this Sunday to support a Kansas constitutional amendment for the people to vote on during next year’s election cycle. The amendment is needed because last April the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the Kansas Constitution holds an implied “right to abortion” and this ruling could be used to overturn every pro-life law on the books, reversing the 20-year progress made in cutting Kansas abortions in half.

The petition drive is not the constitutional amendment itself but the democratic process expressed to our legislators that Kansas citizens want to decide the issue in a statewide vote rather than having lawyers and unelected judges decide it. The petition drive demonstrates public support to our representatives to have two-thirds of them in both the Senate and House pass legislation to put an amendment on the ballot for the people’s vote. Currently, four Leavenworth County legislators (Sen. Braun, Rep. French, Rep. Dove and Rep. Karleskint) have already committed to voting for putting a “right to life” amendment before the people in a vote. Pray for, encourage and call Rep. Jeff Pittman, a Catholic, a Knight of Columbus and a Democrat to publicly support the amendment his church and brother Knights are organizing and supporting. If he can’t support it because of Democrat party opposition to pro-life measures then encourage him to support it on the democratic principle that each person’s vote matters and counts and the will of the people should prevail.

The forecasted weather for Sunday is partly cloudy with a slight northerly breeze and a high of 68 degrees. A good day to pray for our nation, our legislators, each other and the unborn.

Greg Beck is a Leavenworth Times columnist.