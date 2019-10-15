To the editor:

My wife and I just completed the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy. It is an eight-week course, one night a week. We had a great time and learned so much about our Sheriff’s Office.

We had a full class of about 20 citizens and they can go up to about 25 a class. But they said they had one class with only nine people. This class needs to be advertised and filled to capacity every year. If you want to see our tax dollars being wisely spent, then you must attend this class.

Most of us don’t know what goes on to keep us safe. It is amazing what this office does 24/7 every day of the year. Most of us never will unless we are speeding on county roads or driving intoxicated. Trust me, they are out there watching.

We were able to see the proud and professional work that the Sheriff’s Office does in detail. This was because of the dedicated and professional members of that office. There were so many members involved with the class, it truly was a total office supported course.

We would like to give a shout out to the primary instructors of the class. Sheriff Dedeke is a natural leader and surrounds himself with the best deputies he can find. And the turnover is minimal because of the leadership he demonstrates daily. His right-hand assistant is Maj. Sherley who went above and beyond his duties to support the class. Capt. Johnson runs the class and organizes the instructors. Finally, the instructors were outstanding, including Lt. Metcalf (Detention Center), Wendy Dedeke (communications director), Lt. Thorne (accident investigations), Lt. Patzwald (crime scene investigations) and the many more that made this class enjoyable and very informative.

Thanks to all of the members of the Sheriff’s Office that made this class worth the time we spent in it. Keep up the great work you do to keep us safe but just as important is keep yourselves safe as well.