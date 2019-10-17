House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears dead-set on making her sole priority scrapping the entire fall legislative calendar to pursue a partisan impeachment against President Trump. There are much more pressing matters on the minds of hard-working Kansans, like the need for quality employees, access to affordable health care, and trade to secure our farms and communities.

It’s regrettable we’ll waste valuable time and tax dollars on the impeachment circus when a massive win for Americans, and Kansans in particular, is sitting right on our doorstep. It has now been more than 365 days since the Trump administration announced an agreement on the United States Canada Mexico Agreement (USMCA), which, if Congress would simply pass and send to the President’s desk, would usher in a new era of American trade.

Earlier this week, we recognized the birthday of Kansas native Dwight Eisenhower. Gen. Eisenhower's 1952 candidacy for president was, in part, motivated by opposition to prominent protectionist views on international trade. In a 1957 address to Congress, Eisenhower asserted that trade agreements are essential to the interests of American industry, agriculture, and labor, saying “exports and imports are important to our economic strength and to the well-being of our people … our national trade policy, which seeks to promote the continued growth of mutually profitable world trade, is thus doubly in the self-interest of the United States; it furthers both our prosperity and our national security.”

Now more than six decades later, generations of Americans have benefited from America’s embrace of free trade.

When implemented in 1994, the North America Free Trade Agreement’s (NAFTA), purpose was to eliminate barriers to trade, facilitate the exchange of goods and services, and promote conditions for fair competition. But as pretty much anyone working in agriculture, manufacturing or biotech will tell you, we are years past the benefits of NAFTA outweighing the costs.

Due, in part, to the conditions agreed upon in NAFTA, for years, cheap labor in Mexico has killed many good-paying American jobs and Chinese state-subsidized companies continue to undercut and bankrupt American businesses. It is long past time for an update, because we simply can’t compete with these unfair economic conditions. We want a level playing field.

The USMCA is primed to finally deliver a new trade landscape that American workers so desperately need. The labor chapter makes new, enforceable labor standards a core part of the agreement that will help level the playing field for our workforce and improve wages and labor conditions across North America. And yet, it continues to sit on Speaker Pelosi's desk without a vote.

Kansas exported more than $800 million in agricultural products in 2018, directly supporting more than 40,000 Kansas jobs. The USMCA provides for unprecedented market access for Kansas dairy farmers into Canada, covering the full range of dairy products, and ensures access will not be shared with other countries.

Also important for our wheat farmers, the agreement includes a provision that terminates Canada’s discriminatory wheat grading system.

So, again I am calling on Nancy Pelosi to, for once, ignore the partisan clowns behind this impeachment circus and to let me and the rest of our colleagues in Congress vote on final passage of the USMCA so we can begin to usher in a new era of American trade that will benefit all Americans.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall represents the Kansas 1st District and is running for the U.S. Senate.