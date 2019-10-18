Taking advantage of this fall weather, I’ve been running errands I’d been putting off for a rainy day, and since it seems to be raining every week, I’ve no excuse not to get them done.

With the windows rolled down, I casually drove to my many destinations, taking in the scenery as I took my time. I remember riding with my grandparents and being irritated that they seemed to never be in a hurry. I was the hare, they were the tortoises.

Heck, grandpa even got a ticket for going too slow on the highway. As grandpa laughed it off, I was thinking seniors should be outlawed from driving if they can’t keep up with the rest of us. The thing of it was, grandpa always got us there safe and because we’d leave much earlier than we needed to, always on time.

Now, the proof is in the pudding, as a new study was just released stating children, while riding with their grandparents, are less likely to be hurt in an accident than riding with their parents. Seriously, it was on the news and then I even double-checked it on internet, and you know everything you Google has to be true.

I have joined the generation of the tortoise, and I’m good with it. Driving the speed limit, or under it, takes the pressure off from having to brake too quickly when spotting the nice police officer who’s pointing a radar gun at my vehicle. No worries here, just moseying along.

The problem arises when the hares on the roads don’t want to slow down and smell the roses. It seems their goal is to be the fastest while sharing a hand signal that isn’t the peace sign, and blast past this old geezer. Once I catch up to them at the stoplight, I often want to get out and politely ask them if all of the speeding, passing and swerving did them any good, since we’re both still sitting at the same stoplight.

Sitting next to the idiot who thinks he’s a race car driver reminds me of the commercial where the guy nonchalantly leans over and says, “Excuse me. Do you have any Grey Poupon?” I could do the same except I would ask, “Excuse me. Can you turn down the radio/stop texting/get off your cell phone and drive slower?”

Yep, it’s official, I’m over 50, a senior citizen, a tortoise, and I’m proud of it.

I can now tolerate standing in the longest line at the grocery store and don’t mind having to sit in the lobby at the doctor’s office for 30 minutes before my name is called.

The tortoise is slow because time is on his side. He has his shell to protect him and knowing one step at a time is all it takes to make progress, eventually the destination will be reached or the goal is attained.

It’s good to get old and finally understand life is just a fairy tale.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence, Missouri. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com