To the editor:

It is evident that Moscow Mitch and crew are going to do little or nothing at the federal level to protect our election process in the United States. Security of our elections should be a vital interest to all Americans and should receive funding appropriate with its importance and the sophisticated threats we will face.

As we all know, based on evidence and assessments from our nation’s intelligence agencies, our systems suffered greatly at the hands of foreign organizations, most notably Russian ones, during the 2016 elections. These organizations can and will do so again. Since we know the U.S. government will not act, we as citizens must take steps within our own state of Kansas to protect our Kansas system.

It is incumbent upon us to do so immediately. Please write to our Kansas state legislators in both houses and urge them to fund measures that will protect our elections from external interference.