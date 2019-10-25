To the editor:

Cushing Hospital is being reduced to a shadow of its former self and the silence from our politicians is deafening. Yes, I know some services will remain, but when it comes to being a town with great health care options, we have fallen several rungs.

I have only one question and it is directed to all politicians in the county who could have helped prevent this catastrophe: What did you and your party do to at least try to keep our hospital?

I am asking for myself and for what I believe to be a significant number of Leavenworth County citizens who are getting ready to vote in November 2019 and November 2020.