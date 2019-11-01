To the editor:

Voting is not only our responsibility but an opportunity to vote for a person who shares common sense values, sees a vision and truly believes in serving their constituents. Betty Klinedinst, a lifelong resident of Lansing, is a candidate for Lansing City Council, Ward 3. I’ve known Betty for many years, having previously served together on the USD 469 school board, as members of the Lansing High School Alumni Association and while she worked for the government at Fort Leavenworth in financial resource management.

Betty has been avid volunteer in this community and devotes many hours helping others whether it is through her church, Lansing Kiwanis or another venue. Additionally, she is a 2012 graduate of Lansing Citizens’ Academy and 2015 graduate of Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy.

I grew up in this community and have watched it grow. As I was told by a previous mayor, we cannot stop growth. Agreed. Our elected officials are the gatekeepers to enact the agreed upon development plan in a fiscally sound manner that is supported by an appropriate infrastructure approach. I think Betty will bring the right experience and insight. While working for the federal government, her area of expertise dealt with budgets to include cost benefit analysis and long-range planning. From her former school board experience, she brings understanding of local and state budgets and mill levies. She has the right experience to represent our community well.

If you’ve not met Betty, call her. I know she will make the time to listen and talk to you.