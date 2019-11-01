To the editor:

Betty Klinedinst is running for Lansing City Council, Ward 3, and is deserving of your vote. Betty is a lifelong resident of Lansing and was elected in the past to the Lansing school board.

Betty’s interest in serving the community is backed by her understanding of financial management of public money. Betty is a retired resource specialist for the Department of the Army. Her professional work history included budgets, cost-benefit analysis and long-range budget planning.

Betty has served the community as a board member of the Lansing Alumni Association as well as the Kiwanis organization. Betty is a Gallon Club donor for the Community Blood Center of Kansas City. Betty has saved lives by donating more than 120 pints of blood. Betty has been involved as a parent volunteer in 4-H and the Lansing High School booster club.

I have known Betty and her family since she was a little girl. Her parents, Richard and Clara Darrow, were wonderful community members when they were alive and formed the foundation of Betty’s commitment as a trusted and ethical citizen. Richard Darrow was one of the early members of the Delaware Township Fire Department, the predecessor of our current fire protection service.

Betty has attended both the Lansing Citizen’s Academy and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy. Betty is always ready to answer questions regarding community meetings and events, even though she is not an elected official. Her understanding of city processes and events is beneficial to all citizens.

A vote for Betty Klinedinst is a vote for integrity, commitment and experience in public monetary management.

I encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election Tuesday. Remember, you can still advance vote at the courthouse until noon Monday.