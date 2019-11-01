To the editor:

I would like to express my strong support for Judi Price for the Leavenworth school board. I have known Ms. Price for more than 15 years, both professionally and personally. As a retired military officer, she has the skills necessary to provide leadership and fiscal responsibility to keep the Leavenworth school district on course to provide quality education to our most valuable assets. As an adjunct professor for the University of Kansas, she is a strong advocate for education at all levels. As a community volunteer through her work with the Court Appointed Special Advocates and Boy Scouts, she cares for the well-being of children from all walks of life. Most importantly, she’s the mother of three.