I had two tours of duty in Vietnam, 1966-67 and 1971, in an increasingly unpopular war. When I returned home after tour one, I was instructed to change into civilian clothes before leaving the military terminal at Travis Air Force Base. Soldiers were often treated as if we were to blame for the unpopular war. To further point out the rift between military and some civilians at that time, my unit from Fort Bragg was tasked with riot control after Dr. King’s assassination. We were in D.C. and Baltimore where soldiers were subjected to name-calling and worse. Then it was back to Vietnam where the war effort was meeting a lot of resistance and hostility in the ranks was increasing. It was a tough time.

Needless to say, there were no victory parades.

I spent the next few years in Germany where soldiers were sheltered from unpopularity that stateside soldiers were subjected to, then transferred to a unit in the western U.S. as Vietnam slipped more into the past. Still, there were no victory parades.

Attitudes toward the military began to change, particularly after military people began returning from multiple tours in Afghanistan. Veterans of Vietnam vowed that what happened to us was not going to happen to them. “Welcome home, soldier” became a popular thing to say, though I must admit that the first few times I heard it, my reaction was, “About damned time.” I learned to smile and nod and shake hands. “Thank you for your service” became an even better greeting.

Then I retired from the Army and settled in Leavenworth. There was a very nice retirement parade. I also began to enjoy the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade. The Parade Committee knows how to put on a parade which shows appreciation for veterans. Still, there was something missing for me.

It happened unexpectedly – my parade. I was returning from a trip, passing Lambert Field in St. Louis, and encountered a roadblock on I-70. All traffic stopped to allow a supply and service battalion unhindered access to the freeway and a speedy trip home. For some reason, the patrolman waved me through the barrier. I had no idea what I was in for. I drove slowly. There were people, vehicles and flags on the first overpass. The next overpass was the same – waving people, flashing lights, flags. There was absolutely no traffic in front of me or in my rearview mirror. People were friendly and waving. I rolled down the windows, turned up my military song disc, turned on the emergency flashers, waved, moved to the center of the highway and thoroughly enjoyed “my” welcome home parade.

I unloaded a lot of heavy baggage during that 30-mile drive. To this day, I do not know how it happened but it did.

I hope you enjoyed the Veterans Day Parade and if you are a Vietnam veteran, I hope you have had or will find your own welcome home parade.

Jim McKinney lives in downtown Leavenworth.