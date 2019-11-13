Taking care of children has its trials and rewards. Kids have all the emotions of adults with none of the skills to regulate those emotions and little practice in how to appropriately express them. Kevin Wilson’s newest book, “Nothing to See Here,” takes this universal truth and ups the ante.

Lillian and Madison were roommates at a prestigious all-girls boarding school. When Lillian left, the friendship should have gone up in flames. Instead the two write each other often. They keep each other abreast of how their lives are developing and Lillian appreciates the window into her old friend’s glamours life. One day, Madison writes, begging Lillian to come work for her for a summer. It is a job she feels only Lillian can do.

Her husband’s ex-wife has passed away, leaving them to integrate his two children into their new family. The kids are heartbroken over losing their mom, angry at their dad for leaving and spontaneously combust when upset. Lillian has one full summer to help them manage their unique quality and become a normal addition to this distinguished family.

Since sending them to their room would literally burn down the house, Wilson has depicted a situation where caregivers must address the underling issues of kids’ outbursts. Readers will laugh and pick sides, but no matter who you think did it best, everyone will close the book rooting for the kids.

“Nothing to See Here” was published Oct. 29.

Jessey Nickells reviews books for the Leavenworth Times.