A Budweiser commercial made my heart warm as I saw the American people welcome the people who defend their rights to burn the American flag, kneel, talk, not remove their hat during the national anthem, and keep them safe at night.

Remember it is politicians who send them to faraway shores for some purposes that are questionable.

President John F. Kennedy said “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

When you see a Vietnam veteran, say “welcome home.” Some of us are still there with memories of how we returned and were treated. Those who served in Korea know what a struggle it was. No matter where they served, it is your freedoms that they preserved. Welcome home.