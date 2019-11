If GOP had truth, it would show it

The GOP claims the witnesses provided in the impeachment hearing are all one-sided then why are all the GOP potential witnesses refusing to show up and testify?

If Pompeo and Mulvaney have ANY positive information, why not step up and give that testimony? The more the GOP hides, the worse it looks.

How can the truth hurt, but apparently they are scared of telling the truth.

JM Leas, Hays