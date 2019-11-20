Before we leave Veterans Day and the many great tributes which the entire Leavenworth community pays to veterans, I have one more tribute detail that is bugging me. What is the real story behind the doughboy statue at the Leavenworth County Courthouse?

I collect military artifacts, particularly those related to World War I. Imagine my surprise when I was able to purchase a WW I doughboy statue at an estate sale in Wyandotte County, just like the one in front of the courthouse in Leavenworth though much smaller – 12 inches tall – and made of copper.

When I got around to cataloging my statue, the information was really interesting. Internet information revealed that the statue was made of pressed copper in the 1920s, was patented and was a replica of the larger statue. There were about 145 of the life-sized statues in 39 states. E.M. Viquesney had produced the larger statues as a “triumphant pose” to “honor veterans and casualties of WW I.” He called his statues, “Spirit of the American Doughboy” or “The Doughboy” for short. Viquesney used a foundry in Americus, Georgia, before moving to Spencer, Indiana. Smaller statues of doughboy soldiers and doughboy lamps were mass produced and sold for a fraction of the $1,500 for the larger statue.

With replica in hand, I went to the courthouse to compare my find with the real thing. A county employee directed my attention to several plaques with information about the statue and a stone marker on the west lawn of the courthouse with names of 69 WW I Leavenworth County soldiers killed in action. The doughboy statue also has names of WW I soldiers. They are names of Wyandotte County soldiers. Further research indicates that the statue at the courthouse is indeed the statue which was moved from Victory Junction at the intersection of K-7 and Parallel in 1941, probably as a result of road construction. Taxpayers of Wyandotte County had assessed themselves a .6 mil in 1924 to purchase the statue. Thus, names of Wyandotte soldiers are on the statue and a separate memorial was made for Leavenworth County soldiers.

Back to the statue itself. Close examination reveals a date, 1921, and an “American Art Bronze Foundary-Chicago” stamp. That early casting date, material and location may indicate that the Leavenworth statue is actually the work of John Paulding, who was doing statues similar to E.M. Viquesney but a few months earlier. It would be interesting to know if the two men knew each other or of each other’s work. The similarities may also explain why Viquesney patented his statue.

What difference does it make which statue we have? Do we have “Spirit of the American Doughboy” by Viquesney or “Over the Top” by Paulding? It’s a small difference but interesting. My guess is Paulding. What’s your guess?

Jim McKinney is a resident of downtown Leavenworth.