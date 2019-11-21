The food-focused season has begun. Halloween revolves around sweets, but the hearty food is coming. We all crave certain foods from time to time. The psychology behind cravings show that hormones, memories and other triggers create a sensory signal of craving a food. This intensifies with hunger or dieting. Therefore, skipping meals or heavily restricting nutritional intake can end up doing the exact opposite you’d like it to accomplish.

So how can you outsmart these cravings? Here are some tips.

- Take a walk. Some sort of physical activity can redirect your craving, thus putting mind over matter.

- Your nose picks up on food odors, so try smelling a nonfood, such as a scented candle, to redirect your brain.

- You’ve heard the saying, “my eyes were bigger than my stomach.” So keep healthful snacks in your vision.

- Do you crave sweets? Grab naturally sweet fruit to curb that craving.

- Thanksgiving is about comfort food. Enjoy in moderation, smaller portions, or do a healthier makeover to classic recipes.

Let’s discuss the myth that turkey is causing your afternoon slump or snooze. Turkey gets a bad rap for causing the post-Thanksgiving meal nap. Give the poor bird a break.

Tryptophan is an amino acid in turkey and many other foods. The body uses it to make serotonin, which triggers happy and calm feelings, and is a precursor to melatonin, which controls wake/sleep cycles. But there’s not a lot of tryptophan in turkey to impact melatonin.

What is it then? It’s how much food you eat. We tend to over-eat at the holidays which includes high carbohydrate foods, then include energy spent interacting with guests, extra time cooking and more. So, the reason to take a nap can be due to many reasons.

Enjoy all the food, yet simply be cautious of over-eating. Our plates and stomachs do not tend to keep up with the large buffet come Thanksgiving. Our bodies tell us when we are filling up, so listen closely and respect your body’s signs of satiety. Overall, let’s fix our focus of the season to gratitude over the food and drink.

For more questions on this topic or others, visit the K-State Research and Extension – Leavenworth County office at 613 Holiday Plaza in Lansing, call at 913-364-5700 or email me at chelsim@ksu.edu

Chelsi Myer is a family and consumer sciences agent at K-State Research and Extension – Leavenworth County