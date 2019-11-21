To the editor:

I have watched parts of the impeachment hearings. The manner in which they spoke to the lieutenant colonel was disgusting. It shows their stupidity when they asked why he was in military uniform and called him mister.

As far as not calling him by his rank, I am sure if I said “Mr. Jordan” he would explain to me that it is Congressman Jordan.”

So all you lovers of rude people who smear people who are doing their job with integrity should be ashamed of those persons. Respect is a two-way street and I have not seen any disrespect on the witness side. I am sick of the disgusting behavior of members of the committee. For those who have served, you know how to be respectful and you should receive the same respect. That is how the military works.