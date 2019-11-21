To the editor:

Through the years, I’ve read letters submitted by Curt Pangracs and have felt that our politics are somewhat different. However, the last two very well written paragraphs of his letter appearing in the Nov. 19 edition of the Times hit the nail right on the head.

I do not know whether I will vote for Proctor, though, as a retired Army officer myself, I do respect him for his service.

Though I’ve never been in Baan Thai, one of my daughters always spoke very highly of it while she was living here in town.

What Pangracs states in the last two paragraphs is exactly the manner in which our political system should work. Unfortunately, it’s not like that anymore if it ever was.

Many people are totally attached to a party line rather than rating a candidate solely on agreement with the candidate’s beliefs. As Pangracs states, let’s listen to a candidate’s ideas and thoughts and then make a determination as to how we shall vote. That is the key to a true democracy.