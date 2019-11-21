To the editor:

As Harry Truman once said, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” This saying applies to those who enter politics. This saying can also apply to those who are in the restaurant business that actually show up and spend countless hours minding the store.

I have known many restaurant owners over the years. You wouldn’t find any of them out in the middle of the day riding around in one of their Corvettes taking glamour shots of themselves to send to the local newspaper. You wouldn’t see them writing adoring accolades about themselves as being prolific job creators in order to pump up their image to submit to our Leavenworth Times.

It seems that wannabe Pat Proctor thinks he should be our state representative. He claims that we need a business owner like himself to represent us in Topeka. I am highly skeptical. Without a doubt we need a hardworking person that will roll up their sleeves and do what is best for the people that live in our community, someone with our values.

Maybe we should consider someone that can handle the heat of the kitchen because they have actually run one. I suggest that Proctor step aside and let his wife run for the office as an authentic hands-on business woman. By all appearances, she is the one who has carried the load in building up a restaurant business. He shouldn’t be taking credit for his wife’s hard work. He should stick to what he does best, admiring himself in the mirror.