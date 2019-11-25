To the editor:

This letter is for the Lansing school board members in regards to the article in the Leavenworth Times Nov. 20. The article was titled “New superintendent may be hired in February.”

I know there is a process to hiring a new superintendent for our school district, but when the process is over, the board’s selection should be interim superintendent Dan Wessel. As a former employee of the Lansing school district in the high school, I had the privilege of working with Wessel. There was no one as well liked and respected as Wessel from the students to the faculty.

The Wessels have been dedicated to our school district and community for many years. Wessel deserves this opportunity to be our next superintendent. I have no doubt that our district would be led in the absolute highest standards for our students, teachers, employees and citizens of Lansing.